Discover unique views of Glasgow through the eyes of 11 artists. They’ve captured the city by urban sketching on location no matter the weather. The landmarks on display include Kelvingrove Museum, the People’s Palace and many others.

http://www.newglasgowsociety.org/

Andrew Sim

11 May-29 September. Entry from £12. Jupiter Artland, Wilkieston, Edinburgh, EH27 8BB.

Artist Andrew Sim lives and works in New York and draws upon their everyday experience to create their artworks. This exhibition of brand new works continues the artist’s exploration of trees with works made on-site and in the artist’s London studio.

https://www.jupiterartland.org

198th RSA Annual Exhibition

11 May-16 June. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

The RSA Annual Exhibition is the prestigious highlight of the Royal Scottish Academy’s year-round exhibition programme and represents the gallery’s commitment to supporting visual arts in Scotland. Now in its 198th year, the annual exhibition provides a platform for contemporary painting, sculpture, film, printmaking, photography and installation alongside work from some of the country’s leading architects.

Jacoba Paulus (Image: free)

An Exhibition of Work by Jacoba Paulus and Ewen MacDonald

11 May-12 July. Entry free. Chambers Institute, Peebles, EH45 8AG.

Jacoba Paulus is a freelance visual artist, originally from Germany, who focuses on painting, drawing and illustration. Her latest works showcase imaginary landscapes as well as portraits of human and humanoid beings. Ewan MacDonald on the other hand is inspired by landscapes of moor, heath, woodlands and mountains.

https://www.liveborders.org.uk/

https://sca-net.org/

The Canny Capercaillie: From illustration to interactive

11-15 May. Entry free. Low Parks Museum, 129 Muir Street, Hamilton, ML3 6BJ.

Enjoy this immersive exhibition based on the children’s book The Canny Capercaillie from local artist, illustrator, author and storyteller Fiona MacGregor. Visitors can also discover the associated museum collection which will be on display including the original illustrations.

https://www.slleisureandculture.co.uk/

Seasons in the East Neuk

11 May-3 June. Entry free. The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, Ky10 3AB.

From stormy winter seas to sunny summer days, this exhibition from Yolande Kenny celebrates the busy and colourful coastline of East Neuk throughout the year. Kenny began her career in the car industry working in prototype development but spent time painting people, horses and other animals and some of her latest watercolour works are on display in this exhibition.

http://scotfishmuseum.org/

Mutual Fascination Exhibition

13-18 May. Entry free. Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Leith, EH6 8RG.

Drill Hall artist Felicity Inkpen presents a collection of work from the past decade in this exhibition. The works on display encompass her move from neuroscientist to full time artist and well as her explorations across different media and subject matter.

https://www.outoftheblue.org.uk/

Threigsinn (Abandoned)

11-31 May. Entry from £5. Strathnaver Museum, Clachan, Thurso, KW14 7SS.

The Scottish landscape has been a subject for artists to paint for centuries yet the history of the land has rarely been visually explored. Artist Jane Cooper explores the stories of people we were dispossessed from their homes in the country and takes a look at the phases of abandonment. The artist uses maps, archival images and QR codes to help explore the lost world.

https://www.strathnavermuseum.org.uk/

Doug Cocker: Themes and Variation (Image: free)

11 May-1 June. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

The 24 wall sculptures on display in Doug Cocker’s exhibition make primary use of geometric shapes and solids. There’s no intended narrative of Cocker’s work but the objects on display are part of an ongoing process.

https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

The Art of Cutting Things Out

11 May-15 June. Entry free. Borders Textile Towerhouse, 1 Tower Know, Hawick, TD9 9EN.

Alison Kurke is an American collage artist who has been living in the Scottish Borders since 2023. The collages in this exhibition are an overview of a practice she has evolved over the past 20 years. Her works are made not with any real purpose but just for sheer enjoyment.

https://www.liveborders.org.uk/