A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after a 'chainsaw incident' in a residential street.

Liridon Kastrati, 30, appeared on petition at Paisley Sheriff Court, charged with attempted murder, breach of the peace, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also charged with four road traffic offences.

Kastrati did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody to appear within the next eight days.