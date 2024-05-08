The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

John Swinney sworn in as First Minister and names cabinet LIVE

Live

John Swinney becomes First Minister and names cabinet LIVE

John Swinney
Kate Forbes
Scottish Government
Politics
Scotland
By Jody Harrison

  • John Swinney sworn in as First Minister
  • New Scottish Government cabinet to be named
  • Kate Forbes expected to be given top job

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos