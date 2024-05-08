The body was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at around 5:40am, causing disruption to transport services in and out of the area.

Orkney Ferries were forced to cancel the 7 am service to Stronsay and Eday, and were only able to take foot passengers on the 7:20 am service to Westray and the 7:40 am service to Sanday, due to the linkspan closing for a police investigation.

The ferry operator also had to close its phone lines to contact passengers about the disruption.

At around 9:30 am, the linkspan at Kirkwall pier was re-opened with normal services being resumed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40am on Wednesday, 8 May, 2024, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Kirkwall Harbour, Orkney.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.”

The RNLI has also been contacted for comment.