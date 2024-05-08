The body of a man has been discovered in Orkney waters this morning.

Police in Orkney have confirmed a man’s body was found in the water at Kirkwall Harbour this morning, and emergency services remain on the scene.

The body was discovered in the early hours of Wednesday morning at around 5:40am, causing disruption to transport services in and out of the area.

Orkney Ferries were forced to cancel the 7 am service to Stronsay and Eday, and were only able to take foot passengers on the 7:20 am service to Westray and the 7:40 am service to Sanday, due to the linkspan closing for a police investigation.

The ferry operator also had to close its phone lines to contact passengers about the disruption.

 At around 9:30 am, the linkspan at Kirkwall pier was re-opened with normal services being resumed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.40am on Wednesday, 8 May, 2024, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Kirkwall Harbour, Orkney.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.”

The RNLI has also been contacted for comment.