John Swinney has been sworn in as Scotland’s seventh First Minister.
The SNP leader was accompanied by his wife Elizabeth Quigley, their son Matthew and his brother David at the the ceremony at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.
Mr Swinney made his statutory declarations and was granted his official title of First Minister and Keeper of the Scottish Seal.
READ MORE: John Swinney becomes First Minister and names cabinet
Scotland’s most senior judge, Lord President Lord Carloway, read the three oaths of office – for the role of First Minister, the Keeper of the Great Seal and the oath of allegiance to the King.
The Lord President then addressed the court about the independence of the judiciary.
Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Mr Swinney said taking the oaths had been an “overwhelming moment.”
“I look forward to dedicating my future to serving the people of Scotland," he said.
“It’s an extraordinary opportunity to change lives for the better and I’ll continue to use every moment that’s available to me to do so.
“For my family this is a very abrupt change of our circumstances. We didn’t think this would happening about 10 days ago.”
He said they are making plans to adapt and it had been “very precious” to have his family at his side at the swearing in.
The First Minister is now in Bute House where he is expected to put the finishing touches to his cabinet.
Asked about former finance secretary Ms Forbes – who announced she would not run against him for the SNP leadership after a discussion with him – and whether she will have a role in his Cabinet, Mr Swinney referred to his speech last week where he said he wanted her to have a “significant role” to play in his team.
He added: “I’m a man of my word.”
Mr Swinney said: “It’s important that I have a Cabinet that brings together the strengths and talents of the Scottish National Party, a Cabinet that can work constructively and collaboratively with Parliament and with other parties to ensure our agenda can be taken forward.”
A group photo with the new ministers is expected at around 3pm.
