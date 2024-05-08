She said: “I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored.

“For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders.”

She is the second Tory MP to defect to Labour in as many weeks.

Dr Dan Poulter, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, who works part-time as a mental health doctor in an NHS hospital, crossed the floor at the end of April.

Ms Elphicke is known for her strong views on immigration and has been critical of the UK Government for not doing enough to tackle the number of small boats arriving from France.

She has previously been critical of Labour's immigrations plans.

Last year, writing in the Daily Express, she criticised Sir Keir Starmer for wanting to "rip up our world-leading partnership to remove illegal migrants to Rwanda."

"Labour has a choice. They can vote with the Government to stop the boats or they can vote against and defy the British people’s desire to control our borders.

"Will Keir Starmer be prepared to get tough or will Sir Softie strike again? As the number of small boats arriving on Kent’s beaches and ports continue to rise, my constituents, and our whole country, are watching carefully."

Ms Elphicke was also panned in 2021 when she accused Marcus Rashford of spending more time "playing politics" than "perfecting his game," after he missed a crucial spot kick in the heart-breaking Euro 2020 defeat to Italy.

She was later forced to apologise for the message.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the Labour party needed to "show some standards."

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir asked Mr Sunak “what is the point of this failed Government staggering on” when “the Tory MP for Dover on the front line of small boats crisis says the Prime Minister cannot be trusted with our borders and joins Labour?”.

Sir Keir added: “In addition to losing two Tory MPs in two weeks, the Prime Minister has been on the receiving end of some of the biggest by-election swings in history.

“He’s also lost 1,500 Tory councillors, half of his party’s mayors and a leadership election to a lettuce. How many more times do the public and his own MPs need to reject him before he takes the hint?”

Mr Sunak replied: “This time last year I reminded him of some advice actually from his own mentor Tony Blair, who had said at the time, ‘he can be as cocky as he likes about local elections, but come a general election it’s policy that counts’.

“Now, one year on from that advice, what has he managed? £28 billion of tax rises, 70 new business regulations, 30 U-turns and a deputy leader under police investigation.”

