Banking group TSB has announced the closure of 36 branches across the UK with around 250 jobs being cut as part of a digital shift.
Nine Scottish branches are included in the latest set of closures which are due to begin in September 2024 and continue through to May 2025.
The bank said the decision to close local branches was due to more customers moving towards digital banking and less people using face-to-face services.
Job cuts will be in the fraud operations department of the bank, central operations, and staff who work at the branches earmarked for closure.
The branches closing in Scotland are:
- Alloa – Drysdale Street – 19 September 2024
- Edinburgh, Leith – Leith Walk – 17 September 2024
- Glasgow Cardonald – Paisley Road West – 25 September 2024
- Glasgow Castlemilk – Carmunnock Road – 24 September 2024
- Haddington – Court Street – 5 September 2024
- Lerwick, Shetland – Victoria Buildings Esplanade – 10 September 2024
- Leven – High street – 18 September 2024
- Peterhead – Queen Street – 25 September 2024
- Stornoway – Francis Street – 3 September 2024
Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street lender was a “grave mistake”.
Regional officer, Andy Case said: “These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network.
“Through extensive negotiations, Unite has been able to substantially reduce the number of jobs at risk.
“However, that isn’t sufficient, the union is pressing TSB to urgently reconsider its damaging bank branch closures plan.”
Unite said it will be holding fresh negotiations with TSB about ways to further reduce job losses and to support members affected by the changes.
TSB said 96% of all the bank’s transactions take place outside of a branch, with the number of in-store transactions falling by 43% over the past four years.
A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.
“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”
TSB will have 175 branches across the UK after the latest round of closures.
The lender said it is opening two more “Pods” in local communities, where customers can speak to an expert and get help with using mobile and online banking, and withdraw and deposit cash.
It will also be opening a pop-up service in six new locations which people can visit for face-to-face support, including making payments, getting product information and help with digital banking.
In February, TSB said it was setting aside £29 million for a programme of cost-saving initiatives.
It was working on reducing business expenses and generating more income by simplifying the business and making it more efficient.
It has already closed 10 branches over the past year.
