Thistle Meadows, sited off South Glynn Walk, will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

It will feature 10 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy-efficient house types including semi-detached and detached homes. Prices for the properties are to be released at a later date

Work at Thistle Meadows is scheduled to start this month. It is anticipated that the first properties will be released for sale in June and the first residents will move into their new homes in February 2025.

Jim Wilkinson, Avant Homes Scotland managing director, said: “As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in locations where people want to live.

“We now look forward to starting work on Thistle Meadows to provide local residents and people wanting to move to Tranent with a range of practically designed, energy-efficient homes at various price points."

He also said: “We have great mix of properties that will appeal to everyone from first-time buyers to second-steppers, families and downsizers.

“This is demonstrated by the significant number of sales enquiries we already have for Thistle Meadows and, now that we have been granted planning, we expect this demand to increase further.”