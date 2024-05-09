Almost 100 new homes are to be built in a historic Scottish town.
Avant Homes Scotland said it will deliver 92 new homes in Tranent after being granted planning permission for a £31 million residential development.
Thistle Meadows, sited off South Glynn Walk, will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom family homes.
READ MORE: Landmark former brewery maltings to be demolished in new homes plan
It will feature 10 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy-efficient house types including semi-detached and detached homes. Prices for the properties are to be released at a later date
Work at Thistle Meadows is scheduled to start this month. It is anticipated that the first properties will be released for sale in June and the first residents will move into their new homes in February 2025.
READ MORE: Historic city pub reopening under new ownership
Jim Wilkinson, Avant Homes Scotland managing director, said: “As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in locations where people want to live.
“We now look forward to starting work on Thistle Meadows to provide local residents and people wanting to move to Tranent with a range of practically designed, energy-efficient homes at various price points."
READ MORE: Family to sell famous Scottish hotel ‘steeped in history’
He also said: “We have great mix of properties that will appeal to everyone from first-time buyers to second-steppers, families and downsizers.
“This is demonstrated by the significant number of sales enquiries we already have for Thistle Meadows and, now that we have been granted planning, we expect this demand to increase further.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel