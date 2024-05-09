Ms Bunney, a keen walker, was known to visit the Seacliff and wider East Lothian areas.

However, despite officers, family and friends carrying out checks of these areas, there had been no reported sightings of her.

Police Scotland said that a body had been found at 7.20pm on Wednesday night.

While the remains are yet to be identified, Ms Bunney’s family have been informed.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.