VISITSCOTLAND has appointed a new chief executive.
The country’s national tourism agency has announced that Vicki Miller, its current director of marketing and digital, will move up to the top job. Ms Miller will succeed longstanding boss Malcolm Roughead, who announced he was stepping down earlier this year. Mr Roughead will retire at the end of September after 23 years with the organisation, 14 as chief executive.
VisitScotland was described by Ms Miller as an experienced leader and marketing expert. She moved into the tourism industry after a career in the private sector when she took up a role at the then Dumfries & Galloway Tourist Board, where she was latterly acting chief executive.
Ms Miller joined VisitScotland in 2005 and has since held a number of key positions, including head of local marketing, head of content marketing and head of customer experience. She was promoted to the position of director in 2019.
Stephen Leckie, chair of VisitScotland, said: “The panel agreed unanimously that Vicki was the outstanding candidate to lead the next chapter for VisitScotland.
“She brings a wealth of experience and a real understanding of not only the challenges faced by industry but also the opportunities for growth in tourism and events.
“As a leader, she demonstrates a clear commitment to people and has a strong track record of collaboration with stakeholders and partners across Scotland. I look forward to working with Vicki to build on Malcolm’s exemplary leadership and continue VisitScotland’s focus on growing the value of the visitor economy for Scotland.”
Ms Miller said: “It’s an honour to be appointed CEO of VisitScotland, after 20 years working in the tourism industry. I am passionate about tourism and events and believe firmly in the positive impact VisitScotland already makes in delivering for our country. As we look to the future, I am committed to building on those foundations, based on continued collaboration with industry, partners and wider stakeholders.”
VisitScotland said Ms Miller's appointment of chief executive followed an open recruitment process which was led by its board and attracted candidates from a range of backgrounds.
Business minister Richard Lochhead said: "I am pleased to see today’s appointment of Vicki Miller as VisitScotland’s new CEO.
“Tourism, hospitality and events play a key role in driving our economic, social and cultural objectives, bringing visitors from all over the world to Scotland and in turn, helping to sustain communities, create jobs and attract investment across the country.
“Vicki brings with her a wealth of experience from across the visitor sector and beyond, and is very well-placed to lead the organisation into its next chapter, while advocating on behalf of this vital industry.”
