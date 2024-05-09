The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

RECAP: Swinney defends Forbes as Greens criticise new DFM

Summary

RECAP: Swinney defends Forbes as Greens criticise new DFM

Anas Sarwar
Douglas Ross
FMQs
Holyrood
John Swinney
Patrick Harvie
Politics
Scotland
By Jody Harrison and Andrew Learmonth

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Swinney pushed on teacher numbers at his first FMQs
  • Promises to be "straight" with the public over the state of the nation's finances
  • MSPs set to vote on new government appointments

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos