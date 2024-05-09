Woodland, water and mountain are all represented in the works on display, and will be on show throughout May and June at Gairloch Museum in Wester Ross.

Down the Sound by Fiona Macintyre (Image: Gairloch Museum)

Visitors are invited to reflect on their relationship with the land, to understand the many (sometimes competing) uses made of it and to acknowledge, despite the grandeur and majesty, its fragility.

Gairloch Museum moved to a new building in 2019 after securing lottery funding and the following year was named Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020.

In 2023 it achieved Visit Scotland's five-star status.

Moving towards the Light by Jane Rushton (Image: Gairloch Museum)

Eilidh Smith, of Gairloch Museum, said: "We hope visitors as well as those living locally will take the time to reflect on their relationship with the landscape, whether that’s through sharing a drawing with us or a photo or maybe a piece of writing.

"We all have a connection to - or an interaction with - the coastline, hills, woods, straths and croftland of the Highlands.”