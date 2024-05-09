Once regarded as the sole preserve of celebrities like Gordon Ramsey, Wayne Rooney and Lewis Hamilton, hair transplants are now widely available but techniques vary, which is why it is worth opting for Direct FUE Hair Transplant Surgery.

Their success is rooted in their original vision, mission, and values, which have garnered Seneca a prestigious international reputation. It has clinics all over Europe, including Glasgow and has diagnostic centres in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Seneca's Glasgow branch is a fully equipped clinic that practises all the steps of high-quality service that the group is known for: thorough consultation and diagnosis, completely personalised treatment plans, a highly skilled procedure and comprehensive aftercare. Eyebrow and beard transplants are also available here.

A satisfied client leaves the Glasgow clinic

The procedures are carried out exclusively by doctors and so far the clinics have provided effective treatment to over 43,000 individuals suffering from hair loss, while also training and certifying more than 160 doctors and nurses in hair restoration procedures.

This is an advanced medical procedure for effectively addressing hair loss. With hair transplant results that are expected to last a lifetime, it offers a natural appearance that helps to instil confidence in those who choose it.

Unlike other techniques, the Direct FUE Hair Transplant is a minimally invasive procedure that does not involve graft processing or the creation of reception holes prior to graft placement.

Instead, it utilises a specialised implanter device to ensure precise control over the direction, depth, and angle of each graft, resulting in a 100% natural outcome.

BEFORE

TWO MONTHS AFTER

This technique effectively addresses permanent hair loss caused by factors like androgenetic alopecia and offers a more natural and dense look. It also causes less trauma to the scalp, leading to faster recovery times, which makes it arguably a superior choice for many patients.

The technique is offered by the Seneca Medical Group, whose clinics have not only withstood the test of time but continue to thrive with an impressive 35 years of experience.

Through extensive research, accurate diagnosis, comprehensive training, and cutting-edge treatments, Seneca Medical Group remains at the forefront of innovation in the field of hair restoration and is dedicated to constantly developing new techniques and tools to address the challenges of hair loss.

It is considered to be the number one hair transplant clinic in Europe due to its elite hair restoration services and innovative techniques.

Bearing testament to this are the countless awards won by Seneca, including International Business Excellence Award 2018, the Best Hair Clinic Award 2018, the International Hair Clinic of the year at the IMTJ 2018, the 2018-2019-2020-2021 Patient Service Award from WhatClinic.com, the Hair loss Clinic of the Year 2018 at the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards, the Business Excellence Award from Bizz Awards 2018, the European Business Award in 2019, the Eagles of Health Award 2021, the Healthcare Business Award 2022 and the Scotland Trichology Clinic of the Year & Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year 2022/23 and the Aesthetic Excellence Awards 2023.

The group offers a free diagnosis through the Total Care system to evaluate the problem, identify the causes and formulate a personalised treatment plan.

TWO MONTHS AFTER

Seneca treatment is then carried out in two stages. In the first, the hair follicles are checked, selected and then painlessly extracted. They are taken from the back of the patient's head and kept in appropriate conditions and temperature until their gradual replanting with Seneca Implanter begins in the second and final stage.

The special solution that the follicles are kept in before implantation enhances their growth. Seneca does not split nor cut the grafts as minimum handling achieves the maximum growth rate.

Seneca's highly trained staff can achieve the implantation of around 9,000 hairs per session and it is a procedure that can be done in a few hours and without hassle. The advantages include the specially-designed and patented tools and equipment through which the doctor directly implants the hair follicles giving a 100% natural result and high density. It is considered to be the most effective method of treating hair loss with its effects expected to last lifelong.

"Our mission at Seneca is a simple one – to change people's lives and restore their lost self-confidence,” explains the clinic's mission statement. “It is our vision to lead the hair restoration industry to new heights worldwide and offer the most advanced treatments at an affordable cost.”

senecamd.com