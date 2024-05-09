Highland Council has approved its biggest-ever investment plan with roads and schools prioritised for improvements.
The local authority pledged to spend £2billion over the next 20 years to deliver "transformative change" and sustain rural communities.
Half of the budget will be allocated to the school estate and roads over the next ten years in the first phase of the programme.
Some 92 schools have been flagged as requiring investment and between £155m and £195m has been allocated to five schools; Beauly Primary, Charleston Academy, Dunvegan Primary, Fortrose Academy and Inverness High School.
Funding will go towards the final phase of refurbishment and a partial rebuild at Inverness High, and a feasibility study for the refurbishment of the older part of the campus in Fortrose.
A total of £400million will be invested in housing, education and infrastructure projects in Dingwall in the next 10 years with a similar "place based" approach in Thurso, Alness, Brora, Dornoch, Golspie and Invergordon.
The council said seed-funding of £2.8million will create £50million of capital to start the investment fund.
In addition, 2% of council tax revenue each year will be ring-fenced to maintain the plan in the longer term.
Bill Lobban, council convenor, said it responds to widespread support for further investment in the school estate and the "critical issue" of dealing with buildings that were made using Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).
However, he added: "We cannot simply rebuild schools like for like, and where possible we will explore retrofit and co-location opportunities."
The planned investment will also address ongoing challenges the council is facing to maintain more than 4,000 miles of roads across the Highlands.
Raymond Bremner, leader of Highland Council, said: "The Highland Investment Plan will be one of the biggest investment programmes in Scotland and the largest ever in Highland.
"A long-term investment programme for roads and transportation will ensure a sustainable approach to investment, contractor procurement and opportunities to attract match funding from external funding sources."
