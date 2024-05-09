Package holiday company and airline Jet2 has announced additional capacity to a range of destinations, including extra flights to Dalaman in Turkey from Glasgow.
It said the season to Dalaman would start from March 14 next year, “with earlier flights going on sale from nine UK airports today: Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted”.
Jet2 said: “Customers and independent travel agents from across nine UK bases will benefit from the expansion.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank
It noted that, in total, more than 35,000 additional seats have gone on sale to Malaga, Costa de Almeria, Majorca, Dalaman, Lesvos, Skiathos, Split and Dubrovnik.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As well as booking their place in the sunshine for summer 2024, we are seeing lots of demand from customers who are looking even further ahead to 2025. As ever, we have responded to that demand by adding more flights and holidays so that customers and independent travel agents have fantastic choice when it comes to booking their favourites. The announcement extends the summer season across a number of incredible destinations in Spain, Turkey, Greece and Croatia and we know this will be very popular.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Did business just deliver a big surprise for John Swinney?
He added: “This is more positive news for our new Liverpool John Lennon operation too. We are continuing to enjoy a fantastic reaction to our launch, and this expansion represents even more good news for customers and independent travel agents across Liverpool, Merseyside and the wider region.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre Brexit view of a true believer
Mr Heapy on Wednesday flagged the appetite for demand for sunshine holidays.
He said: "“We are gearing up to the biggest summer in our history...Based on bookings, it is very clear that people have had enough of the rain, wind and cold, and they want to swap that for some much-needed sunshine.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here