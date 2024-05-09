Jet2 said: “Customers and independent travel agents from across nine UK bases will benefit from the expansion.”

It noted that, in total, more than 35,000 additional seats have gone on sale to Malaga, Costa de Almeria, Majorca, Dalaman, Lesvos, Skiathos, Split and Dubrovnik.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As well as booking their place in the sunshine for summer 2024, we are seeing lots of demand from customers who are looking even further ahead to 2025. As ever, we have responded to that demand by adding more flights and holidays so that customers and independent travel agents have fantastic choice when it comes to booking their favourites. The announcement extends the summer season across a number of incredible destinations in Spain, Turkey, Greece and Croatia and we know this will be very popular.”

He added: “This is more positive news for our new Liverpool John Lennon operation too. We are continuing to enjoy a fantastic reaction to our launch, and this expansion represents even more good news for customers and independent travel agents across Liverpool, Merseyside and the wider region.”

Mr Heapy on Wednesday flagged the appetite for demand for sunshine holidays.

He said: "“We are gearing up to the biggest summer in our history...Based on bookings, it is very clear that people have had enough of the rain, wind and cold, and they want to swap that for some much-needed sunshine.