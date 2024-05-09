Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Argyll.



Around 12.05am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a motorbike on the A83 south of Clachan, Tarbert.



Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a 77-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other cars involved.



Sergeant Archie McGuire said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.



"We would also like to see any dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the rider involved prior to the collision happening."



Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1392 of 9 May, 2024.