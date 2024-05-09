The $200 million, three-masted Bermuda rigged schooner accommodates 14 people in seven cabins and is serviced by a crew of 21.

Delivered in 2006, the 305-feet Eos has since travelled over 200,000 nautical miles and has hosted guests such as former president and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos.

On Monday evening, this beautiful yacht arrived in Loch Broom and what a sight she is. It's the EOS, the 3rd largest privately owned yacht in the world & I think she looks majestic, moored in the loch. Pictures taken from just outside @UllapoolB and from Shore St @UllapoolCraic pic.twitter.com/uu62USDj2V — UllapoolBookshop (@UllapoolB) May 8, 2024

It was spotted sailing into Loch Broom on Tuesday, having arrived from Hamburg.

Ullapool Bookshop shared photos of the yacht on social media, writing: “On Monday evening, this beautiful yacht arrived in Loch Broom and what a sight she is.

“It's the EOS, the 3rd largest privately owned yacht in the world & I think she looks majestic, moored in the loch.”