Led by ‘Adventure Guides’, guests enjoy a door-to-door tour of the 45,000-acre Luss estate between Loch Lomond and Loch Long in an Land Rover Defender.

The experience is available to book as a private guest activity or corporate team building event with guests given the chance to discover two different off-road areas.

The tour also offers the opportunity for passengers to get behind the wheel themselves, under expert instruction on challenging off-road terrain.

The news comes as part of the multi-million-pound renovation underway at the hotel.

Joe Gallacher, General Manager at Mar Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, said: “We’re proud to establish and develop trusted partnerships with Scottish businesses and global brands. It’s fantastic to now be able to offer our guests unforgettable off-road experiences with 4x4 Adventures Scotland.”

Ross McKinnon, Director and Co-founder of 4x4 Adventures Scotland, said: “We’ve built our business to offer the most authentic and spectacular off-road driving experience in Scotland.

"We have such a talented team of guides that pride themselves on delivering unforgettable days out for private and larger corporate groups, and it’s great to bring this to Mar Hall.”

