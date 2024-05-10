The road was highlighted as a result of eight crashes which saw people suffer injuries during a four-year period.

Speed surveys showed that almost half of all traffic on the road was travelling above the 30mph speed limit.

Numerous concerns relating to speeding on the road have been raised with North Ayrshire Council and Police Scotland in recent years by the local community.

North Ayrshire Council introduced additional road signage and road markings, but this did not improve the situation.

Alan Bowater, West Safety Camera Manager said: “Drivers should be reminded that wherever you see one of our cameras it’s indicating that this area has a history of speed related collisions.

“People have been seriously injured or killed because of speeding. Driving can be unpredictable, but you can make a choice to reduce your speed and make the roads safer for everyone.

“The camera on Stoneyholm Road should influence drivers to make better decisions regarding their speed, for the safety of all road users. ‘

A spokesperson for North Ayrshire Council added “North Ayrshire Council support the installation of a fixed speed camera on Stoneyholm Road, Kilbirnie.

“The installation will play a key role in enhancing road safety, providing a safer environment to the benefit of the local community.”