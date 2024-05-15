Tennent's intends to transfer 41 jobs, but union Unite said that would still mean the loss of more than half the jobs at Newbridge.

It said that 96 workers were facing redundancy, with those transferring still facing a 40 mile commute to Cambuslang.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is determined to pursue every avenue to stop the proposed closure of the Newbridge facility.

"Tennent's which is Scotland's largest beer company is a subsidiary of the very profitable C&C Group PLC. This is an extremely premature decision. We will leave no stone unturned in an effort to keep jobs at Newbridge.”

Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer: added: “This is devastating news for the workforce at Tennent’s Newbridge. The company promised that having a facility in Edinburgh was only the start of its expansion.

"The site has only been operating for a few years and it's a cruel blow that 96 workers are facing redundancy. Unite is demanding urgent meetings with Tennent's so that we can develop a strategy to save the plant.”

C&C Group has been contacted for comment.