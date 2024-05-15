The investment into the new warehouse, totalling "seven figures", marks the beginning of a long-term project for the business, which has plans to purchase additional warehouses in the future.

The new site is set to be operational by June 1.

READ MORE: Tennent's to close Newbridge plant with loss of close to 100 jobs

Alistair Moncrieff, Founder, Whisky Partners, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new bonded warehouse in Alloa.

"At Whisky Partners, we were founded on the principle of private clients investing in the maturation process of whisky casks. We have over 22,000 casks maturing in Scotland.

“The investment market for spirits is rapidly expanding and we want to lead the way with technology.

"We are committed to offering accessible avenues for investors and our focus on innovation and technology ensures that clients can confidently navigate this market to maximise their investment potential.”