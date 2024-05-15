The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

Scottish Government to declare housing emergency - LIVE

Live

Scottish Government declares housing emergency

Affordable housing
Holyrood
Housing crisis
Housing
Scottish Government
Scottish Labour
SNP
Local government
National government
Politics
Property
Edinburgh
By Gabriel McKay

  • Scottish Government will declare a national housing emergency
  • Announcement will come from social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville during a Holyrood debate
  • Scottish Labour will highlight a reduction of £200m by the Scottish Government to the housing budget this year

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos