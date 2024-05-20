EIS-FELA submitted a revised four year pay claim on Thursday in a bid to break the deadlock but said employers did not offer enough progress for the union to consider suspending strike action this week.

Lecturing staff in colleges around Scotland walked out on Monday on the first of nine strike days in May and June, following previous strike action.

College employers are offering a £5,000 consolidated pay rise over three academic years from September 2022.

An EIS spokesperson said it was “extremely disappointing” the meeting last week did not achieve enough “tangible progress” for the union to consider suspending the strike action.

The spokesperson said: “Although a revised pay claim was tabled to College Employers Scotland (CES) at the meeting, the employer’s side was unable to offer any assurances on certain elements of the pay uplift as well other parts of the claim.

“College lecturing staff want to be back in colleges, delivering classes and helping their students achieve their qualifications.

“However, they will continue to fight in order to receive a suitable pay rise which addresses some of the financial pain and stress they have had to endure during the worst cost of-living crisis in recent times.”

CES director Gavin Donoghue said previously: “It is deeply regrettable that the EIS-FELA is planning yet more strikes over May and into June.

“This latest escalation from the trade union will not result in improved pay proposals from employers, only disruption to students as they undertake vital exams and assessments.

“The employers’ offer of a £5,000 consolidated pay rise over three academic years is full and final.”

He added: “The quickest way to resolve this dispute is for the EIS-FELA to cancel their escalation of strike action and formally ballot their members on the employers’ full and final three-year pay offer.”

CES have been contacted for fresh comment.