However, documents released to The Herald under Freedom of Information suggest the explicit nature of the show was known about before the grant was awarded.

The work, which aimed to show an "erotic journey through a distinctly Scottish landscape,” proved controversial after a casting call made clear that "any sex that features will not be simulated but performed by cast members.”

In a letter to Holyrood’s Culture Committee, Iain Munro, Creative Scotland’s Chief Executive, claimed lead artist Leonie Rae Gasson and her team had breached their contract.

He said the application had initially stated that the sexual performance in Rein would simulated.

Mr Munro described the terminology in the calling notice as a “new and significant difference" which "took the project into unacceptable territory.”

He told the MSPs: “This represented a significant change to the approved project, moving it from ‘performance’ into actuality, and into a space that was, in Creative Scotland’s view, inappropriate for public funding.”

However, the open funding application made clear that in the show’s development phase the company would “work on a sex scene with genital contact with three of the cast, in addition to Intimacy Coordinator.”

It then goes on to say that this will be someone “who has experience safeguarding in a sex work and pornography context so we can experiment with more explicit sexual content in the work.”

Ms Rae Gasson made this point to Mr Munro at a meeting between the two after the row. According to a minute of that summit, she said was "confused by the idea that it wasn't clear."

The quango boss responded, "Real sex was not our understanding."

Other documents released to The Herald reveal Creative Scotland was aware that the show could prove controversial, with members of the company being put in contact with PR staff at the agency as the "project deals with content and subject matter that could be

perceived as challenging, or quickly judged to be risky if picked up by the press."

The casting call mentioning "non-simulated" was also uploaded to the Creative Scotland website and was, according to a released Teams message, "approved" by a member of the digital team.

There was also some internal push back against the decision to withdraw the fund. One staff member posted on an internal chat: "btw I don't see why we shouldn't fund Rein. We're quite happy to fund a bit of the ultraviolence, but we're prudish about something everyone does? Very tiresome. Sex isn't shameful"

