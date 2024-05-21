Residents in Trongate were too scared to leave their own homes during the raucous title party held by Celtic fans on Saturday, the club’s local MSPs has said.
The SNP's John Mason told Parliament that the weekend’s celebrations were “unacceptable.”
There was also condemnation from the Scottish Government, with Community Safety minister Siobhian Brown saying there was no reason for the party to “degenerate into disorder.”
READ MORE: Glasgow MSP brands Celtic title party damage 'unacceptable'
More than 25,000 fans descended on Glasgow’s city centre to celebrate the team winning the premiership.
A number of local businesses were forced to close while others reported damage to their property.
Police Scotland said four of their officers were injured, while 19 people were arrested.
Mr Mason, whose Glasgow Shettleston’s constituency includes Celtic Park, detailed the impact of the gathering to his colleagues in the Scottish Parliament: “A major road junction in Glasgow completely blocked to buses and other traffic. The Tron theatre had to cancel its performance that evening.
“Allegedly four police officers were injured and A&E was completely swamped.
“I myself walked in the area at 6.30 on Saturday, people urinating in the closes and residents afraid to leave their homes.”
He asked if the government agreed that clubs "need to get more involved" and if ministers would look at "strict liability" whereteams become responsible for the behaviour of their fans.
Ms Brown told parliament: “It is absolutely unacceptable that businesses had to close, that public property was damaged.”
She added: “People were not able to go about their business and indeed people were injured.
"There is no reason why what should be a celebration degenerates into disorder, causes damage to property and results in loss of customers and business as well as, of course, the cost to the public purse in terms of placing the NHS response and the cleanup afterwards.
“Whilst I don't know the full cost yet for the council, I understand that last year's cleanup costs amounted to over £34,000.”
Ms Brown said she had “never ruled out strict liability as an option for incidents at football within stadiums.”
However, she said the government’s preferred solution was that the footballing authorities “proactively shape and deliver a robust and meaningful solution to tackle any unacceptable conduct by what is the minority of supporters.”
READ MORE: Celtic fans street celebrations damage branded 'unacceptable'
Labour’s Paul Sweeney asked the government to “convene a meeting of the key stakeholders” to look at coming up with some form of “annual celebration that we can be proud of instead of ashamed of.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here