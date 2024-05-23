The agent said the park is spread over an upper and lower area and each lodge sleeps four guests.

“Ancarraig Lodges is an outstanding example of a self-catering holiday lodge park in a tranquil and picturesque trading location,” said the agent.

“Ancarraig Lodges are set within 12 acres of secluded private woodland, directly on the Great Glen Way in a hillside position above and overlooking Loch Ness, yet only three miles from the popular village of Drumnadrochit and only 17 miles from Inverness.

There are 12 lodges at the elevated site (Image: The Business Partnership)

“The iconic Urquhart Castle and world-famous Loch Ness are also within close distance, meaning the business is ideally located in a true tourist honeypot location.”

The agent also said: “The business comprises 12 well-appointed Scandinavian-style lodges, each of which sleeps four guests comfortably with one double bedroom and one twin.

Urquhart Castle at Loch Ness (Image: Getty Images)

“The lodges are of timber construction with pitched sheet metal profile roofing. All lodges have open-plan living areas with a well-equipped kitchen with a conventional cooker and microwave, a fridge with a freezer compartment, a cosy log-burning stove, and dining tables, plus bathrooms with over-bath showers and WCs.”

The agent continued: “Each lodge is decorated and furnished to a high standard, with a full suite of fixtures and fittings, furniture, and appliances. Each lodge also benefits from a private outside veranda with further dining facilities. All lodges are pet-friendly. The site is set in an elevated position, spread across wooded countryside, meaning each lodge feels secluded and private, with good separation between units.”

“There is ample on-site parking and several walking paths to enjoy the beautiful Scottish countryside and to see the abundance of wildlife in the area.”

The agent also said: “The current owners purchased the business in late 2015 and have loved their time nurturing and developing this exceptional business. It is now a wish to focus on other business interests which brings this outstanding opportunity to the market.”

The freehold is offered at an asking price of £1.1 million.