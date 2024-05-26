Eight people were arrested in connection with "minor disorder offences" at the Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow on Saturday, police have confirmed.

A 25-year-old man has been charged and released on an undertaking,  while three men, aged 19, 25 and 28, and a 17-year-old male youth will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A 47-year-old man was given a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Two 15-year-old youths were also arrested and left in the care of their families.

In addition, two women, aged 50 and 51, were given Recorded Police Warnings.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “There was no significant disorder and I would like to thank the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day. 

“Working with partner agencies, we provided a proportionate policing plan to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for those in and around the city.”