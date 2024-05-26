The property comprises an entrance vestibule and stair, main sanctuary, vestry, meeting room, 2 toilets and a store.

The building is connected to mains electricity, water and drainage as well as central heating provided via a gas boiler in a cellar below the rear of the church.

The listing notes that the property could be used - without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent - as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library.

It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.

Conversion to residential accommodation would also be possible, subject to consent.

