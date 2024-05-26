A ‘B’ Listed church located in Dumfries town centre has gone up for sale.
St Mary’s Greyfriars Church, which dates back to 1837, has been put on the market by The Church of Scotland for offers over £38,000.
The property comprises an entrance vestibule and stair, main sanctuary, vestry, meeting room, 2 toilets and a store.
The building is connected to mains electricity, water and drainage as well as central heating provided via a gas boiler in a cellar below the rear of the church.
The listing notes that the property could be used - without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent - as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library.
It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.
Conversion to residential accommodation would also be possible, subject to consent.
