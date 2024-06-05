The operator of the Jacobite steam train has suspended new bookings as it awaits a conclusion to a long-running dispute over the safety of its doors.
West Coast Railways said all afternoon bookings for the Fort William to Mallaig route until June 16 have now been pulled.
The company said passengers will be contacted directly by email and SMS text to inform them of the cancellations and offered refunds.
All new bookings for both the morning and afternoon service have also been suspended.
WCR is currently awaiting a ruling from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) on whether it can continue to run with hinged-door carriages.
All heritage operators were told several years ago that in order to operate after March 31 2023 they either needed to fit central door locking (CDL) or obtain an exemption from the rail regulator.
The service had operated for more than 30 years under an exemption but following an accident, rail authorities issued further safety advice to operators of carriages which are not centrally controlled or locked by train crew.
READ MORE:
Uncertainty over Highland steam train could hit Summer tourist bookings
Harry Potter train safety row explained in five minutes
While it awaits a decision, a fleet of shorter carriages which have been fitted with CDL have been running with reduced capacity.
WCR lost a High Court challenge against the ORR over the safety of doors on its carriages in December.
The company had complained that the multimillion-pound cost of having to retrofit central locking could "destroy" its business and argued its door systems were just as safe.
However, a judge dismissed the operator's case and concluded the ORR had taken a "justifiable" approach.
The company said some cash-only seats would be available each day on a 'first-come-first-served' basis in Fort William.
WCR said it is planning to re-start the afternoon service this month but "due to the amount of work necessary to fit the CDL" it could not provide a date.
The Jacobite train featured in the 2002 film Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets as the Hogwarts Express.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here