A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday, 8 June, 2024, police received a report of a van on fire at Benvue Road, Lennoxtown.

“The fire was extinguished and no-one was injured.

“A suspect item was found at the vehicle and this has been made safe by Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

“A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police presence will remain in the area while this work is ongoing.”