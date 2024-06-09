Residents were forced to evacuate their homes following the discovery of a "suspect item" after a van fire.
Police and fire crews were called to reports of a van on fire on Benvue Road in Lennoxtown around 11.20pm on Saturday.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Bomb disposal teams were then called in after a suspect item was discovered at the vehicle.
READ MORE: Teen charged after man hit by car in Johnstone
Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution, police said.
Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday, 8 June, 2024, police received a report of a van on fire at Benvue Road, Lennoxtown.
“The fire was extinguished and no-one was injured.
“A suspect item was found at the vehicle and this has been made safe by Explosive Ordnance Disposal.
“A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a police presence will remain in the area while this work is ongoing.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here