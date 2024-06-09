Taylor Swift has brought a close to a trio of dazzling shows in Edinburgh which kicked of the UK leg of her mammoth Eras tour.
The US pop superstar, 34, treated rapturous crowds at Murrayfield Stadium to hits from across her 11 studio albums for three hours across Friday to Sunday night.
She will now take the show on road to Liverpool where she will play three nights in a row at Anfield Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.
This will be followed by one show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 18 and then three back-to-back shows at London’s Wembley from June 21 to 23.
Taylor Swift at Murrayfield review: Scotland really has never seen anything like it
Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is also set to host the singer-songwriter for three nights and after a host of shows in Europe, she will return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour.
Sunday’s show featured some showers but it did not put a dampener on the night as Swift can be seen telling the crowd “there is no one I would rather dance in the rain with than you” in a video shared to social media.
For the surprise song section of the show she performed It’s Nice To Have A Friend mixed with Dorothea as well as Haunted mashed with Exile.
“I thought there’s no way they could possibly fit more people in the stadium and yet, they told me tonight that this show has broken the record,” she exclaimed as the crowd cheered.
Saturday’s show also featured some famous faces in the crowd as the cast of Outlander were in attendance, donning beaded friendship bracelets which have become a staple at Swift’s shows.
Scottish actor Sam Heughan, who stars as Jamie Fraser in the Scottish drama series, thanked the singer for an “incredible evenings entertainment” in an Instagram post.
During her first show in Edinburgh on Friday, she told the crowd she had not been able to play in Scotland for almost a decade and was “wondering what it’s going to be like”.
She revealed that ahead of going on stage she was told: “We’ve checked this 20 times and this is the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history.”
“Thank you Edinburgh for welcoming a lass to your city,” she added.
The billionaire singer-songwriter made several costume changes each night with outfits including a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit and a long asymmetrical-hem orange dress and a lime-green flowing dress with cut-outs.
Swift’s new revamped setlist for the UK and European dates has seen her cut several songs to showcase music from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, including But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.
US pop-punk band Paramore, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, warmed up for Swift at Edinburgh and are set to support her across all the UK dates.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here