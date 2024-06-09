She will now take the show on road to Liverpool where she will play three nights in a row at Anfield Stadium from Thursday to Saturday.

This will be followed by one show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 18 and then three back-to-back shows at London’s Wembley from June 21 to 23.

Taylor Swift at Murrayfield review: Scotland really has never seen anything like it

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is also set to host the singer-songwriter for three nights and after a host of shows in Europe, she will return to London in August to end the UK and European stint of the tour.

Sunday’s show featured some showers but it did not put a dampener on the night as Swift can be seen telling the crowd “there is no one I would rather dance in the rain with than you” in a video shared to social media.

For the surprise song section of the show she performed It’s Nice To Have A Friend mixed with Dorothea as well as Haunted mashed with Exile.

“I thought there’s no way they could possibly fit more people in the stadium and yet, they told me tonight that this show has broken the record,” she exclaimed as the crowd cheered.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Image: PA)

Saturday’s show also featured some famous faces in the crowd as the cast of Outlander were in attendance, donning beaded friendship bracelets which have become a staple at Swift’s shows.

Scottish actor Sam Heughan, who stars as Jamie Fraser in the Scottish drama series, thanked the singer for an “incredible evenings entertainment” in an Instagram post.

During her first show in Edinburgh on Friday, she told the crowd she had not been able to play in Scotland for almost a decade and was “wondering what it’s going to be like”.

She revealed that ahead of going on stage she was told: “We’ve checked this 20 times and this is the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history.”

“Thank you Edinburgh for welcoming a lass to your city,” she added.

The billionaire singer-songwriter made several costume changes each night with outfits including a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit and a long asymmetrical-hem orange dress and a lime-green flowing dress with cut-outs.

Swift’s new revamped setlist for the UK and European dates has seen her cut several songs to showcase music from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, including But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

US pop-punk band Paramore, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, warmed up for Swift at Edinburgh and are set to support her across all the UK dates.