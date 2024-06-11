This was 0.4% up on the previous quarter and above the UK-wide unemployment rate of 4.4%.

The figures showed that 130,000 people in Scotland were out of work between February and April, up from 120,000 in the quarter before.

The employment rate for people aged 16-64 was 73.1% which was 1.3% down on the previous three-month period.

This was below the UK-wide employment rate of 74.3%.

In Scotland there were 2,509,000 people in that age group in employment, down from 2,511,000 in the quarter before that.