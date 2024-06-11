The sickening abuse took place at his home where he targeted young girls during sleepovers with all of them aged between six and 13.

Walker was found guilty of raping one girl and using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices on all five of his victims during the torment.

He forced two girls to watch pornographic material before indecently touching them while he would also walk into the room while his victims were in various states of undress.

Walker also watched one of his victims while she pretended to sleep and exposed himself to several of the young girls and performed sexual acts on them.

He was found guilty on seven charges and as well as his 12 year prison sentence, he has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Katrina Parkes is Scotland’s procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences and said: “Anthony Walker posed a danger to young girls over the course of many years. He exploited his position of trust in the worst possible way.

“The trauma these victims suffered was at the forefront of our minds while working to secure this conviction.

“It is thanks to the bravery of those affected by Walker’s offending that he has now been brought to justice. They should be commended for their bravery and courage.

“We would encourage anyone affected by similar offending to come forward – regardless of how much time has passed.

“You will be listened to and we will seek to secure justice, ensuring that people are safe from crime and that those responsible are identified and held accountable.”