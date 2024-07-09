A former SNP grandee has launched an excoriating attack on the party, its members and leadership team, branding Nicola Sturgeon “Stalin’s wee sister”.
Jim Sillars, SNP deputy leader during the nineties, called for root and branch reform of the party’s structures in an open letter to members.
He said he predicted the collapse of the SNP vote in last week’s general election – which saw the loss of 39 Westminster seats – and said the result had been a “referendum” on the performance of the Scottish Government.
The former SNP MP called for the abolishment of the party’s Chief Executive role – currently occupied by Murray Foote after the resignation of Peter Murell – and its replacement with a new post of General Secretary, elected by party members.
He also wrote that the majority of the current cabinet “have to go”, to be replaced by MSPs who have been “overlooked” in the past.
Mr Sillars, who remains an SNP member, has been a thorn in the side of the leadership for many years and has previously backed the Alba Party, donated to Labour’s election fund for Jackie Baillie in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election campaign, and also supported Brexit.
He wrote that the time had come for members to “take back power” from the party’s top brass with an immediate emergency conference.
The intervention comes amid a background of infighting within the SNP which has seen the leadership of John Swinney, Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon increasingly come into question.
In his letter, Mr Sillars, who was deputy leader under Alex Salmond, writes that there is no time for reflection within the SNP, and that wholesale reform is needed
He said: “(The election result on) 4th. July was inevitable given how the Sturgeon/Swinney era misled the movement, lost its common sense in government, promoted marginal issues as national priorities while the real priorities of the people such as education, housing, NHS, infrastructure, were notable only for the staggering level of incompetence with which they were dealt with.
“Whether the leadership has the grace to repent is of no matter. It is a busted flush. The people have no regard for them. Last Thursday wasn’t about who the Scots sent to Westminster, it was a referendum on the Scottish Government, and a condemnatory verdict was delivered.
“Few of the people, and it is they who matter, have any faith that the ones who have run a failed government can, by discovering some hitherto unknown ability, take its governance performance to a better level.”
READ MORE: 'Someone has to tell the truth': Jim Sillars letter to SNP members
READ MORE: SNP fury mounts with Sturgeon and Swinney in angry blame game
READ MORE: After the tears, what now for the SNP and independence?
He said that members should form a new 25-member National Executive Committee to drive policy and the campaign for independence forward, with a hand-picked ‘liaison group’ meeting with Scottish Government Ministers on a monthly basis.
Mr Sillars also advocated new forms of taxation to shore up Scotland’s finances without having to rely on Westminster and widespread reform of the education system.
However, he also blasted members for sitting on their hands as a “politburo of two” exercised an iron grip on the SNP’s internal machinery.
He writes: “You (SNP members) acquiesced in changes to the constitution which shifted all power to a leadership cult, with the party then run by Stalin’s wee sister: imposing a politburo of two exercising an iron grip on the organisation, and the annual conference.
“When you had doubts, you hid behind the mantra of Wheesht for Indy, letting error build on error. You made the mistake of believing that if you openly criticised the ineptitude of the Scottish Government, you were damaging the idea of independence, when in fact by not calling them out that is exactly what you were doing.
“You got so used to not thinking for yourselves that you allowed the party to be hollowed out intellectually. Intellectual rigour, an indispensable tool for policymaking disappeared when you clapped Nicola’s repeated claims for another referendum, seemingly unaware that the SNP had become just the referendum party committed to the suicidal policy of putting the cart before the horse.”
Mr Sillars believes that Scottish independence is still possible, but only with a completely reconstructed SNP.
In his final plea to members, he writes: “There is still a case for optimism. Support for independence remains high. The case for leaving Broken Britain is a strong one.
“But to make it, to anchor it in work that is incontestable because the homework has been done, the party has to be reconstructed and the tarnished old guard has to step aside.
“Whether that happens is up to you. It is a responsibility you cannot escape. Another 2024 beckons in 2026 if you dodge it. And if you dodge it, you will be dealing what could be a fatal blow to independence.”
The SNP has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel