Performance against the four-hour target was at 64.4% across Scotland’s emergency departments.

This figure has been below 80% since late summer 2021.

Public Health Scotland’s data also said 3,477 patients (13.2%) waited longer than eight hours and 1,507 patients (5.7%) spent more than 12 hours in an Emergency Department.

There were 26,328 attendances at Scottish emergency departments, compared to 27,684 the previous week.

During the week ending June 23, there were 10,019 people waiting longer than four hours.

Before this, the last time the number of those waiting rose above 10,000 was on January 7, when it reached 10,040.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Although we have the best performing core A&E departments in the UK, performance remains below the level we all wish to see.

“We continue to work with boards to reduce long waits and support delivery of sustained improvements.

“A&E performance is impacted by pressures from across the wider health and social care system which is why our Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme is taking a whole system approach as we work with Boards to deliver sustained improvements.

“Services continue to face sustained pressure and this is not unique to Scotland – with similar challenges being felt right across the UK.

“This year’s Scottish Budget provides more than £19.5 billion for health and social care and an extra £500 million for frontline boards.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: “People across Scotland sent a very clear message to this SNP government last week.

“The NHS is teetering on the brink and it’s time they got their act together.

“Normally the summer months would see an improvement in waiting times, but under the SNP staff are overwhelmed and thousands are waiting far too long to be seen.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would overhaul the SNP’s failed NHS recovery plan, get you fast access to GPs and help people leave hospital on time through a new minimum wage for care workers that is £2 higher.”