The number of patients waiting more than four hours in emergency departments has fallen slightly, after topping 10,000 last week.
The latest weekly data, covering the seven days to June 30, shows there were 9,361 patients waiting longer than four hours in Scotland.
Performance against the four-hour target was at 64.4% across Scotland’s emergency departments.
This figure has been below 80% since late summer 2021.
Public Health Scotland’s data also said 3,477 patients (13.2%) waited longer than eight hours and 1,507 patients (5.7%) spent more than 12 hours in an Emergency Department.
There were 26,328 attendances at Scottish emergency departments, compared to 27,684 the previous week.
During the week ending June 23, there were 10,019 people waiting longer than four hours.
Before this, the last time the number of those waiting rose above 10,000 was on January 7, when it reached 10,040.
Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Although we have the best performing core A&E departments in the UK, performance remains below the level we all wish to see.
“We continue to work with boards to reduce long waits and support delivery of sustained improvements.
“A&E performance is impacted by pressures from across the wider health and social care system which is why our Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme is taking a whole system approach as we work with Boards to deliver sustained improvements.
“Services continue to face sustained pressure and this is not unique to Scotland – with similar challenges being felt right across the UK.
“This year’s Scottish Budget provides more than £19.5 billion for health and social care and an extra £500 million for frontline boards.”
READ MORE: Patient waiting times in A&E reach highest level since January
READ MORE: The bed crisis behind an unravelling NHS in Scotland
Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: “People across Scotland sent a very clear message to this SNP government last week.
“The NHS is teetering on the brink and it’s time they got their act together.
“Normally the summer months would see an improvement in waiting times, but under the SNP staff are overwhelmed and thousands are waiting far too long to be seen.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats would overhaul the SNP’s failed NHS recovery plan, get you fast access to GPs and help people leave hospital on time through a new minimum wage for care workers that is £2 higher.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here