Scottish Labour’s 37 MPs have met with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
The group – accompanied by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie – were pictured on Downing Street with Sir Keir on Tuesday.
Labour shot to victory in Scotland in last week’s election, jumping from just one MP at the 2019 vote to 37.
In the process, the party overtook the SNP – which had dominated Scotland in Westminster since winning all but three seats in 2015 – which fell to just nine MPs.
The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to Scotland after the election win, making the country his first stop on a UK-wide tour where he met with the leaders of the devolved administrations.
Neil Mackay: SNP's cabal of losers is guaranteeing its destruction
The meeting came hours before the MPs would be sworn in at Westminster.
Since devolution, Labour’s fortunes in Holyrood have waned, losing power in 2007 and slumping to third place in 2016 behind the Conservatives.
But leader Anas Sarwar has targeted success at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, with his party hoping to capitalise on the issues facing the SNP.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr Sarwar said: “Scottish Labour’s 37 fantastic MPs will put Scotland’s voice at the heart of our Labour government, and are getting straight to work to deliver for the people of Scotland.
“Scotland’s best days lie ahead of us, and Labour is ready to unlock the vast potential that exists in every part of our country.
“The politics of division and fear are in retreat, and under Labour the politics of hope and optimism have been restored.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here