Labour shot to victory in Scotland in last week’s election, jumping from just one MP at the 2019 vote to 37.

In the process, the party overtook the SNP – which had dominated Scotland in Westminster since winning all but three seats in 2015 – which fell to just nine MPs.

The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to Scotland after the election win, making the country his first stop on a UK-wide tour where he met with the leaders of the devolved administrations.

The meeting came hours before the MPs would be sworn in at Westminster.

Since devolution, Labour’s fortunes in Holyrood have waned, losing power in 2007 and slumping to third place in 2016 behind the Conservatives.

But leader Anas Sarwar has targeted success at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, with his party hoping to capitalise on the issues facing the SNP.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Sarwar said: “Scottish Labour’s 37 fantastic MPs will put Scotland’s voice at the heart of our Labour government, and are getting straight to work to deliver for the people of Scotland.

“Scotland’s best days lie ahead of us, and Labour is ready to unlock the vast potential that exists in every part of our country.

“The politics of division and fear are in retreat, and under Labour the politics of hope and optimism have been restored.”