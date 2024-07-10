Subject to finalising funding arrangements, SSE and partners expect to develop a windfarm that could produce enough electricity to meet around 7% of current demand in the Netherlands.

It will be developed around 40 miles off the port town of IJmuiden.

SSE said the successful IJmuiden tender marked its first seabed award in the established Dutch offshore wind market, in which it sees significant and sustainable growth potential.

The group added: “The 2GW project (SSE share 1GW) grows SSE's secured offshore wind pipeline to 9.3GW and further progresses SSE's ambition to grow its offshore wind business into carefully selected markets, where it believes attractive returns above hurdle rates can be achieved.”

READ MORE: Energy giant highlights Scottish Government planning delay on key project

SSE will develop the windfarm with investment firm APG, which is acting on behalf of Dutch pension fund ABP.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE’s Renewables operation said: “Our successful bid is testament to the work the consortium and its partners have undertaken to put forward a compelling set of proposals to sensitively develop our proposed offshore wind project in a manner which will positively contribute to the marine environment while delivering a cleaner and more secure energy system for the Netherlands.

"We now look forward to collaborating with our consortium partners, Dutch authorities, supply chains and other stakeholders as we progress the project."

SSE said the Netherlands represents a complementary and adjacent market to its existing North Sea offshore projects with an established supply chain.

The group’s development pipeline includes the Dogger Bank windfarm off North East England, which it reckons is the largest in the world. SSE plans to develop the Berwick Bank windfarm in the outer Firth of Forth. However, the company was not awarded the required planning consent by the Scottish Government in time to submit an application for revenue support in the latest round.

SSE also plans to develop the Ossian floating windfarm off the Angus coast.

READ MORE: Scottish turbine plant delay highlights energy jobs challenge

It is working on four big projects off Ireland.

SSE claimed the consortium working on the Dutch scheme had proposed an innovative and diverse set of measures that would reduce and mitigate ecological impacts while increasing biodiversity. It said this could help ensure offshore wind is developed in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem.