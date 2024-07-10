Marks and Spencer is to open a new store in a Scottish city as part of a major investment in the high street.
The retail giant told The Herald it will launch the new store in the popular Stockbridge area of Edinburgh this month.
A spokesperson for M&S said that the new shop will have a range of features.
"The new store will have in-store bakery, coffee to go and Click & Collect will be available for customers," the spokesperson said.
The retail earlier unveiled plans to invest £30 million in bricks and mortar stores across Scotland, delivering "new store openings and expansions ... supporting over 6,500 jobs in communities across the country".
The retailer said that the investment in Scottish stores "reflects M&S’ aim to become the UK’s leading omnichannel retailer, with its store rotation programme designed to ensure M&S has the right stores, in the right place with the right space".
It said it is "aiming to rotate from a base of 247 stores across the UK to 180 higher quality, higher productivity full-line stores that sell its clothing, home and food ranges, while also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites by full-year 2027/28".
"At the start of last year, M&S set out a £500 million multi-year investment in its store rotation programme across the UK and outlined its ambition to go faster in the programme and target delivery in three years instead of five by full-year 2025/26.
"This new investment of £30m for Scotland announced today is on top of £32m already invested in eleven Scottish stores over the last four years – including brand-new foodhalls in Paisley, Hamilton and East Kilbride."
Other Scottish openings this year include Aberdeen, Dundee, Largs and Linlithgow.
The shop will open in a former Co-op in Raeburn Place. The spokesperson said that "the store will be open this month" adding an opening date is expected to be announced in the next few days.
