Eight new engineering construction qualifications in Scotland have been launched.
The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) said the new qualifications span a range of disciplines.
The new qualifications across levels 5, 6 and 7 include supporting engineering construction activities in welding and installation, pipefitting, mechanical, electrical, instrument and controls, design and draughting, and moving engineering construction loads.
The new Scottish Competence Based Qualifications (CBQs), accredited by SQA Accreditation, are based on the National Occupational Standards (NOS) for the Engineering Construction industry. It provides industry with the assurance that an individual with the qualification can do their job well and to the national standards for the relevant sector.
Read more:
Scottish lecturer named as one of Top 50 Women in Engineering
Time to celebrate women's achievements in engineering
Scottish engineering investment crucial
Andrew Hockey, chief executive of the ECITB, said: “The ECITB Awarding Organisation works with our employers to develop the curriculum and content to ensure our qualifications deliver the skills and knowledge that industry needs and offer development opportunities across a wide range of engineering construction roles.
“With updated content and the latest methods of testing, the new qualifications ensure we are adapting and evolving with industry and harnessing advances in technology and processes. For this reason, ECITB engineering qualifications are valued by employers.”
The new qualifications have a greater focus on the importance of sustainability and environmental considerations; transferability of skills; and digital skills and tools within engineering construction. They are also now assessed with online tests as well as a portfolio of evidence and a professional discussion.
They replace existing ones which accepted new registrations up until June this year. Candidates enrolled on the previous suite have three years to finish these.
ECITB Approved Centres that offered the previous suite of qualifications are now approved to deliver the new qualifications. These include specific employers who deliver these directly with their workers and Approved Centres: Dundee and Angus College, Fife College, Forth Valley College, Hartlepool Training, International Assessment Centre and JB Training and Lifting.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here