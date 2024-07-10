Now Clackmannanshire looks set to give fashion hotspots such as New York City and Paris a run for their money after t-shirts branded with the county name appeared for sale on the website of Japanese clothing brand SHOO-LA-RUE.

The navy blue t-shirts feature Clackmannanshire in large lettering above an illustration depicting a Beverly Hills-esque shopping street complete with palm trees. Also emblazoned on the t-shirt is the phrase ‘Clarity precedes success’ - which appears to be a phrase coined by Canadian leadership expert and bestselling author Robin Sharma - and ‘Since 1974’.

As if that wasn’t bizarre enough, as well as Clackmannanshire, the clothing website has other t-shirts emblazoned with other Scottish town and council areas, such as West Lothian, Falkirk and North Lanarkshire.

Photos of the t-shirts were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Scottish football account Scotland’s Coefficient, in a post which read: “Fascinated by this. Japanese people wearing t-shirts adorned with random Scottish areas & towns, with dates of seemingly no relevance.”

One X user suggested that the t-shirts may be the work of “some Expat designer having a laugh” while another questioned if the t-shirts were in anyway were paying homage to “Scottish Samurai Thomas Glover”.

Glover was a pioneer who left his home in Aberdeenshire at the age of 21 to establish a new life in Japan and went on to build a legacy which transformed the country.

He is credited with playing a pivotal role in the industrialisation of Japan, helping to found the shipbuilding company which was later to become the Mitsubishi Corporation and introducing the first steam railway locomotive.