More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland during the past 24 hours - the highest total for six months.

Scottish Government statistics show that 1,317 new cases of the virus have been recorded since Wednesday, almost 200 more than the day before on the day before.

This is the highest number recorded since january this year, when much of the country was in lockdown.

During the past 24 hours there were four deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure 7,688.

Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,137 as of 13 June.

Out of the 30,990 new tests which that reported results, 4.6% were positive, just slightly lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.

According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,571,726 first doses, while 2,516,066 people have received a second, taking the overall total to more than six million.

A total of 140 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, seven more than the previous day, while 12 are in intensive care, a fall of three.

