The Scots owner of Royal Ascot's Gold Cup winner Subjectivist has said today's win was the pinnacle.

Economist Dr Jim Walker looked on as jockey Joe Fanning took the horse first over the line in the afternoon's race highlight.

And it was another Scots connection that can take pride in the win as the horse was trained by Mark Johnston, originally from Glasgow.

Dr Walker, a Chief Economist with Aletheia Capital, and self-confessed Morton supporter, beamed with delight as he told ITV Racing, of the joy of winning the race which he described as "the pinnacle."

Subjectivist provided Mr Johnston with a fourth Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, as Stradivarius - chasing a fourth win of his own - met trouble in running and could only finish fourth.

Jockey Fanning sat second throughout as Amhran Na Bhfiann set steady fractions at the head of affairs, while Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius was happy to let the race unfold in front of him.

Jockey Joe Fanning brings home a win for Scots owner Dr Jim Walker

Fanning kicked clear with over two furlongs to run, just before the field turned into the straight, and as the runners bunched up Dettori found a wall of horses in front of him on the favourite.

Subjectivist - so impressive in the Dubai Gold Cup last time out and a Group One winner in France before that - took three lengths out of the field and was never likely to be found out for a lack of stamina.

As he kicked clear Amhran Na Bhfiann was weakening rapidly - right into Frankie Dettori's path - and all of a sudden Stradivarius was up against it.

Royal Ascot racer goers at Day Three of the race meeting

Tony Mullins' mare Princess Zoe came out of the pack to chase Subjectivist and although Dettori tried valiantly to weave his way through, he found himself with too much to do.

Subjectivist (13-2) had five lengths to spare over Princess Zoe, with Spanish Mission a further half-length back in third, just ahead of the 5-6 market leader.

Johnston had won the race previously with Double Trigger in 1995 and Royal Rebel in 2001 and 2002, and had been second in numerous big races to Stradivarius with Dee Ex Bee and Nayef Road.