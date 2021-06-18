Scotland fans gathering to watch tonight's match against England are being urged to exercise caution while supporters who travelled south were warned to "show respect" to the host city and follow the rules.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that a planned move to level zero restrictions on June 28 will not go ahead due to a rise in case numbers.

There were 950 positive cases reported yesterday, bringing the total current number to 251,911. A total of 128 people are being treated in hospitals, 12 fewer than yesterday with no change in the number of people in intensive care (12). There were two further deaths.

The spread of the Delta variant, which originated in India, is being blamed for the upsurge. Vaccines are weaking the link between new cases and hospitalisations but the link is not "completely broken", the First Minister said.

The vaccines currently in use in the UK are considered effective against this variant, but protection greately increases after the second dose.

It is hoped the delay in moving to level zero will give more time to provide boosters to people who have already received a first dose of vaccine.

From today current, non-essential travel restrictions between Scotland and Bedford and Scotland and the Republic of Ireland will be lifted.

However non-essential travel restrictions between Scotland and Manchester and Salford will be imposed from Monday due to rising cases in the northern cities.

The First Minister said all minds would be on tonight's Scotland England clash at Wembley and urged the home team to "get it done". However she appealed to fans gathering to watch the game to exercise caution with no more than six people from three households.

She also urged fans who have travelled to London to show respect to their city host and "follow all the rules". She said she "abhorred and condemned" scenes of anti-English behaviour captured on social media and said she had advised fans without tickets not to travel south.

She said: "Please remember if you are watching the match to continue to take care.

"The point of these restrictions is to try to restrict the spread. Keep the windows open and wash your hands and please be especially careful around people who have not had their second vaccintations.

"I know these restrictions are particularly tiresome but this virus doesn't care about football."

Asked if she believed a fan zone should have been created in London for the Tartan Army Nicola Sturgeon said: "I’ve got enough on plate with decisions for Scotland.”

She said her priority was to encourage Scottish fans to behave responsibly.

National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch said there was some concern about the risks posed by fans travelling south for potential, further spread of the virus.

He said: “London is actually quite similar to Scotland, with quite a lot of variation in its boroughs. In the round, I think London looks a bit like Scotland but it’s very densely packed.

“If you break the rules of numbers you are much more likely to have the virus. People are travelling, car sharing, buses trains, these are risky areas.

"So we are concerned but if people follow the rules then I’m hopefully we won’t see virus increasing in London or virus increasing when those individuals come back."

Asked when operatings times for pubs were likely to be extended Nicola Sturgeon said an update would be provided "in due course".

The First Minister said she was optimistic about progress made in containing the virus because at every stage, the actual hospitlisation figures had been below what were expected. Cases are younger and are not progressing to intensive care while far more elective surgery is being carried out that at the height of the pandemic last year.

She said there had been rapid progress in first dose vaccinations, with more than 70% of 30-39 year-olds jagged and a third of those aged 18-29.

All first doses are expected to be completed by July 18, faster than expected.

A total of 3,591,638 people have received a first dose an increase of 19,912 since yesterday with 19,737 receiving a second dose bring the total to 2,535,803.

More than three quarters of those over 40 have received both doses with more than 97% over 60 fully protected.

She said: "I cannot stress how important it is to get vaccinated. Every single one of us who gets these vaccinations is playing a part in getting us back to normal."