A Scot who says he is lucky to be alive after a stroke just six months ago is being acclaimed as he is today (Tuesday) due to complete a gruelling 22 marathons in 22 days - to help support other victims.

David Smith, 55, was hospitalised in December after suffering a stroke caused by a blockage in an artery that supplies blood to the brain.

After what he described as "24 hours of touch and go" he survived but it left him unable to speak properly.

Eight weeks later, the washroom services worker from Kirkintilloch, whose rehab to get fit involved going up and down his stairs at home, ran his first marathon.

The father-of-one then decided to 1.2 million steps further and run over 570 miles as part of what he calls "the challenge of a lifetime".

He started the run from Ibrox, the home of his beloved Rangers on 2 June, made it to Liverpool and is now due back at Ibrox today - over 550 miles later.

Having quit drinking and a 20-a-day smoking habit to take up running in 2014 – he had been doing around two half-marathons a week and a 30-mile run every weekend but that was before his stroke.

Setting up the run in support of the Stroke Association "who do wonderful work for those less fortunate than myself", he will also be raising money for the Rangers Charity Foundation.

He decided to take a route to Anfield stadium in Merseyside and back, in tribute to Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard, the manager of Rangers, who he said "delivered 55 titles and got me through my darkest days and make a difference to so many people's lives".

The lasting effects of his stroke have mean he is unable to speak properly and has lost the ability to read and write due to ‘aphasia'..

He recalled "life or death" day that he was rushed to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary by his wife Jennie.

“I had an Ischemic stroke on December 8 and after 24 hours of touch and go I survived – I knew then that I was going to be okay, but I couldn't actually speak to tell the people around me.

"Three days later, I was up and walking about, running up and down the stairs. I was told I was supposed to be in for a month, but I was able to leave after 15 days.

"I believe my fitness pulled me through, I knew I had to have a plan to beat this stroke, I wanted to run it off.

"I've been lucky, but not everyone is the same so I'm decided to do this run in support of the Stroke Association, who do wonderful work."

After running his first marathon just eight weeks after his stroke, Mr Smith received a video 'good luck' message from Rangers ambassador Richard Gough, who said: "Just want to wish David Smith from Kirky a good recovery. I hope everything goes well for you, my friend."

Mr Smith set off on his arduous journey to raise £5000 at the start of the month from Ibrox, running through to Hamilton, running more than five hours a day through fields, country roads and along motorways. He stopped off in Carlisle, Longtown, Penrith and Kendall in the first half of his journey.

When running, he is known to sing and at one point shot a video of him crooing along to Neil Diamond's classic Sweet Caroline. When not running, he was sleeping in student accommodation and hotels.

One of the highlights of his run so far was seeing Rangers legend Derek Parlane on day nine. He described it as "so special".

Angela MacLeod, communications manager at Stroke Association Scotland, paid tribute, saying: “Aphasia affects a third of stroke survivors. It can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and read.

“It can be devastating, affecting relationships, employment and accessing basic things in society. To think David only had his stroke in December is incredible. I’m sure his grit and determination, demonstrated through his taking part in this event, is leading to his amazing success.”

Rangers Charity Foundation fundraising executive, David Henson, added: “David has been a supporter of the Foundation for many years, but this is the most extreme challenge he has taken on. We have been cheering David on every step of the way and are extremely grateful for the support which will allow us to continue our community and charity work. His positivity and resilience truly is inspirational.”