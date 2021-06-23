Weekly Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have hit the highest number in almost two months, the latest data shows.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 13 fatalities were recorded in the week of June 14-20.

This is up six on the previous week and is the first time the total has hit double figures since the seven days from April 26, when there were 19 deaths.

READ MORE: Long Covid and children - What to do if you're worried as a parent

The coronavirus death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 10,150.

Of the deaths in the most recent week, three were people aged under 65, two were 65-74, and eight were over 75.

Four of the deaths occurred in Glasgow, two in Perth and Kinross and one each in Dundee, Falkirk, Highland, Midlothian, South Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian.

The majority of deaths were in hospital

Ten of the deaths took place in hospitals, one was in a care home and two were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

By comparison, the number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in the same week was 1,046 – 46, or 5%, more than the five-year average.

There were nine more deaths from circulatory causes, three more deaths from cancer and 56 more fatalities from other causes compared to the five-year average.

READ MORE: 'We will have to learn to live with coronavirus' — Swinney

Deaths from respiratory diseases (-25) and dementia/Alzheimer’s (-7) were below average.

The Covid statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.