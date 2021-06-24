A record number of new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours — for the second day running.
Speaking at Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon said that 2,999 cases had been confirmed since Wednesday, following a rise of 2,969 the day before.
The figure is the highest daily rise in Scotland since the pandemic began, while both days' totals represent triple-digit increases on the peaks seen during the second wave in January, when the whole of Scotland was in lockdown and public movement faced strong restrictions.
The test positivity rate was 7.7%, a slight increase on the day before but a drop on totals seen earlier in the week.
Ms Sturgeon said: "These are rising case numbers and we've got to be cautious."
She added: "This is possibly one of the most difficult phases of this pandemic as we try to navigate out way from here back to normality, but knowing there are still a lot of risks that we've got to try and avoid."
This story will be updated when fuller figures will be released later by the Scottish Government.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment