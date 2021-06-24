A record number of new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours — for the second day running.

Speaking at Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon said that 2,999 cases had been confirmed since Wednesday, following a rise of 2,969 the day before. 

The figure is the highest daily rise in Scotland since the pandemic began, while both days' totals represent triple-digit increases on the peaks seen during the second wave in January, when the whole of Scotland was in lockdown and public movement faced strong restrictions.  

The test positivity rate was 7.7%, a slight increase on the day before but a drop on totals seen earlier in the week. 

Ms Sturgeon said: "These are rising case numbers and we've got to be cautious."

She added: "This is possibly one of the most difficult phases of this pandemic as we try to navigate out way from here back to normality, but knowing there are still a lot of risks that we've got to try and avoid."

