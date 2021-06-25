Just over 1,700 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours amid a delay in figures reported from one of the country’s major testing sites.
The 1,747 new cases come after 2,999 positive tests were recorded on Thursday, a slight increase on the 2,969 registered on Wednesday.
That marked two record highs in a row for the daily infection statistics.
READ MORE: The most common myths about Covid vaccine ... and the question that is perfectly legitimate
On Friday, the Scottish Government warned Public Health Scotland is “investigating a potential delay in laboratory processing of specimens in the Lighthouse labs” at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
It said on Twitter: “This resulted in specimen numbers being lower than might otherwise been expected by an estimated 800-1,110 cases based on historical reporting patterns.”
.@P_H_S_Official are investigating a potential delay in laboratory processing of specimens in the Lighthouse labs.— Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 25, 2021
This resulted in yesterday’s specimen numbers being lower than might otherwise been expected by an estimated 800-1,110 cases based on historical reporting patterns.
READ MORE: New daily Covid-19 cases reach 1,747
Despite the rise in cases, more countries have been added to Scotland’s international travel green list on Thursday.
People coming from Malta, Madeira and the Balearics will face no quarantine requirements from 4am on Wednesday.
A number of other destinations – including Tunisia and Uganda – have been added to the red list which requires managed isolation for 10 days on return.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.