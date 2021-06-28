A UNIQUE take on the traditional evening book club has helped reduce social isolation and loneliness amongst Scots cancer patients during the pandemic.

The Cosy Cuppa Club was launched last year amid concerns of the impact of successive lockdowns on those forced to shield for long period of time - particularly those living alone - who were cut off from their usual hobbies and support networks.

Research published last year found that enthusiasm for reading amongst the UK public increased during the first national lockdown, with 35% saying books were providing “an escape from the crisis”.

However, Glasgow -based cancer charity TRACTion, says the closure of libraries had had a disproportionate impact on those on lower incomes.

They invited patients to identify their favourite genre of books and each was sent a free package with a recommended read and other ‘treats’ to support their wellbeing such as a mug with a herbal tea bag.

The charity, which supports those with head and neck cancer, said the scheme had allowed those living alone to be involved in something that was “a world away from both cancer and Covid”. Readers are encouraged to take part in online discussion groups.

Helen Johnston, 68, a breast and throat cancer survivor , described the virtual book club as a “lifeline”.

She said: “I live alone and it’s really been an incredibly hard year.

“I am a very social person and I have greatly missed all my usual hobbies and fun thing to look forward to.

“I have enjoyed many of the activities on offer, but the book club is particularly special. The package arrives and it’s like it’s my birthday, all beautifully wrapped and with a wee extra treat.

"I’ve enjoyed cuddling up with my pup and escaping to another world – far away from continual stresses and anxieties. I have enjoyed connecting with others and have made new friends with similar interests to me by taking part in the discussion groups.

She added: “I know starting something new can be daunting, but I would really encourage anyone else suffering to get in touch with the charity to find out more.

"It’s free and it’s a real tonic through this horrific time”.

The charity also launched a range of free online classes including mindfulness sessions in partnership with the Kadampa Meditation Centre and self-directed massage technique tutorials to help with ongoing pain management. The book club was funded by Foundation Scotland, which helps charities provide therapeutic supports.

Liz Grant, Founder and Chairwoman of TRACTion Cancer Support said “The Club is already connecting people to inspiring stories, providing escapism, helping change perspective, providing positivity and is ultimately creating a new community virtually, and safely, connecting people to discuss something that is a world away from both cancer and Covid.

“Many of our members cannot afford to regularly purchase a new book and greatly missed being able to browse library shelves to pick up something different to get lost in.

“Being enabled to offer this new activity is an absolute delight.”

