Malta, Madeira and the Balearics have moved to Scotland's green travel list today, with travellers no longer required to quarantine upon their return.

The relaxation of restrictions for the holiday destinations has come into force at 4am on June 30.

New additions include Malta, the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira and Spain’s Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, as well as some Caribbean islands.

Holidaymakers returning from green list countries are not required to isolate for ten days upon re-entry and will only have to take a PCR test on the second day after their arrival.

The Government said the Balearics in particular will be closely monitored over the next three weeks ahead of the next review point.

The easing follows last week's review of the ‘traffic light’ system for international travel while a new announcement is expected on July 15 but changes might be made before that date if a country is considered at risk.

In the past few days Portugal, Spain and Malta have all tightened rules for incoming UK travellers.

Portugal has introduced a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated Britons, while only travellers who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days will be able to enter Malta.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told radio network Cadena SER that travellers who are not fully vaccinated must have taken a recent negative PCR test.

Other additions to an expanded green travel list include Antigua, Barbados, and Bermuda.

Which countries are on Scotland's green list?

The latest additions include:

Malta, Madeira and the Balearic islands

the Caribbean nations of Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada

The UK overseas territories of Anguilla and Montserrat, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Pitcairn, and Turks and Caicos Islands

These are joining Australia, New Zealand, Brunei Darussalam, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.