More than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government figures have confirmed that 3,108 new infections have been identified since Friday.
Three new deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 day was also recorded, taking the toll when counting by this measure to 7,726.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,168 up to 27 June.
The test positivity rate was 9.6% — meaning nearly one in ten of the 34,567 tests carried out which returned results found a positive sample.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,844,371 first doses, while people have received a second.
A total of 306 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while 25 are in intensive care.
